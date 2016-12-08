UPDATE: Drivers taken to hospital after serious Crowborough crash

Two drivers have been taken to hospital after a serious collision involving a car and a lorry in Crowborough this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene in Mill Lane at around 9.23am.

Both drivers have been taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the crash.

Sussex Police say the A26 at the junction of Church Road and the High Street at Crowborough Cross are closed and are likely to be for a few hours.

