UPDATE: Motorcyclist injured in Brighton crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash along a major Brighton road this morning (May 6).

Emergency services were called to the collision, involving a car and a motorbike, on the A270 Lewes Road at about 8.50am.

The crash took place at junction with The Highway, close to Moulscoomb library.

Police said the motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The driver of the car was shaken but did not sustain serious injuries, officers added.

The road was blocked in both directions. It has since been cleared.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.