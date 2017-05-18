UPDATE: Overturned lorry crash closes A23

The A23 is closed at Pyecombe after a lorry overturned and collided with another vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the southbound carriageway just north of the A273 Clayton Hill junction, at 9.07am. The lorry is understood to have been carrying rocks or aggregate, which have been shed across the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The southbound carriageway has been closed, but northbound remains open, albeit with slow-moving traffic.

The driver of the lorry is reported to be uninjured. The driver of the car has sustained a hand injury, police said.

Police are warning drivers to try to stay clear of the area, which is likely to be disrupted for some time.