UPDATE: Police investigating after railway assault reports

British Transport Police (BTP) are investigating after reports that a passenger was assaulted on a train travelling across Sussex this morning (Monday).

A BTP spokesman confirmed officers were first called to Lewes station at around 10.55am after reports of a male passenger acting in an aggressive manner on the train. The spokesman said the man may have also had a knife, but that this had not been confirmed.

The train is understood to have continued on further down the line towards Hastings and officers began to receive multiple reports that someone had been assaulted by two men. The BTP spokesman said other passengers are thought to have intervened during the journey.

BTP officers were also called to Hastings station in response to the incident but the suspects are believed to have left the train at St Leonards Warrior Square, the spokesman added.

The spokesman confirmed no arrests had been made in either Lewes or Hastings and that officers are investigating