VIDEO: Footage shows extent of massive Seaford Head cliff fall

Drone footage has revealed the extent of the massive cliff fall at Seaford Head yesterday (Wednesday).
Emergency services launched a major search of the area after an enormous amount of chalk fell from the cliffs at around 4pm.
There were initial concerns by coastguard, police and lifeboats, that a member of the public could have been on the cliff at the time of the fall, as the area was very busy in the hot weather.
According to Newhaven RNLI, a comprehensive search took place using thermal imaging equipment and nothing was found.
In light of the incident, lifeboat coxswan Paul Legendre said: “We advise people to stay well away from both cliff edges and the base of cliffs, as these falls are a natural part of costal erosion.
“This incident shows that cliff falls do not just happen in bad weather, they can happen at any time without warning and pose a major risk to people both on top of cliffs or exploring the beach below.”
Footage by Eddie Mitchell.