VIDEO: Lewes river rescue

Emergency services rescued a man from the River Ouse near the A27 at Lewes this morning.

The footage from Eddie Mitchell shows a police helicopter assisting in the search after a call at 3.20am.

River rescue at Lewes. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Fire crews were able to rescue the man using an inflatable path after he was found conscious on the river bank suffering from extreme cold.

It is not yet known how the man came to be in the river. A spokesman for the fire service said he was taken to hospital by ambulance crews and firefighters stood down at around 6.15am.

