SUMMER DANCE: The Keymer Folk Dance Club will be holding a Summer Dance at Ditchling Village Green and Barn on Monday June 5 commencing at 7pm with an American Supper to share in the barn at 9pm. Admission £3 or £5 for a member bringing one non-member. All are welcome. See our website www.keymerfolkdanceclub.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.