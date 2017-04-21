LADIES GROUP: Falmer Ladies’ Group met in the village hall for their April meeting, and what a jolly time we all had. Bob Faulkner came and talked about pop music from the 50s through to the 60s and 70s. It was an evening of reminiscence for all of us. The names he conjured up for us we all remembered, in the beginning Doris Day, Perry Como, Buddy Holly Nat King Cole from the States Winifred Atwell, Russ Conway, Frank Ifield and the Beverley Sisters from the UK and more. The list would fill the page. We had a great evening singing along with some of the songs Bob played and did not want him to stop. Bob had a wry sense of humour and kept us well amused. It was a great evening and many of the members expressed a wish for him to return.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 5.30pm in St Laurence Church the Ovingdean based jazz group will be playing an evening of jazz, blues, gospel with a sing-a-long at the end. Admission is free and donations are welcome. The concerts are open to all and always surprise the audience.

AND MORE: April 27 at the Meeting House of the University of Sussex, Dr Geoff Mead will be giving a lecture on Geology, Landscape and Local History of the Parish of Falmer at 6.30pm. This is a lecture open to all.

EXHIBITION: I was away at Easter but I am looking forward to seeing the exhibition of contemporary art and poetry with the theme of Sacred Space in St Laurence Church Falmer. This exhibition is on every weekend until May 20 and 21.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.