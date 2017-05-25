CELEBRATE HAILSHAM DAY: The countdown is on to the Celebrate Hailsham Day event which takes place in the town centre on Saturday June 24, marking the completion of most of the Hailsham town centre road improvement works. Further preparations for the event have been made by the Town Council’s Communities Committee in partnership with Hailsham Forward and town centre businesses, and organisers are confident that it will be a great event offering something for everyone. Many town centre shop owners have agreed to work with the Town Council on promoting and creating a successful event on June 24 and, to get members of the public shopping again and remind everyone that Hailsham is again open for business, participating town centre businesses will be offering special discounts and promotions on their goods on the day. Additional participating shops and businesses will be announced in the coming weeks.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: Representatives of local community groups or charities are invited to the next meeting on Monday June 12 at 6.30pm in St Mary’s Church lounge. The speaker on this occasion is Simon Rooksby from Computers for Charities. In July the group will consolidate what it has learnt to date through speakers from the Voluntary Service, 3VA, the Vitality Villages Directory and CfC. The Hailsham Community Forum is always looking for community groups, associations and charities in the area to exchange ideas, learn from each other, network and collaborate. For more information and to get on the mailing list, contact Christian at Hailsham Town Council.

GARDEN COMPETITION: Environment Hailsham is looking for the Best Kept Front Garden. It calls all enthusiastic gardeners to enter their front garden in this competition, which has been operating for over 20 years. All the entry gardens have to be visible from the road or pavement allowing passers-by to enjoy their design and beauty. The aim is to encourage civic pride and enhance the look of the town. The judging will take place at the beginning of July. Application forms for entering the competition are available from Hailsham Library, Western Road, or via the Environment Hailsham website www.environmenthailsham.co.uk. Entry for the Best Kept Front Garden closes on July 7.

ARTS AND CULTURE: Registration is open until June 1 for any artists or venues wanting to participate in the Art Trail. To find the form to complete visit the website www.hailshamfestival.ukfor a Registration Form. Take part. If you are organising an event that you would like to be considered for inclusion in the 2017 Festival programme, if you would like to be an event sponsor or if you are interested in advertising in the 2017 printed programme, please get in touch before the next Festival planning meeting on May 31. There is a new website and they will gradually add events to it as they are confirmed so keep checking back. You can also keep up to date with festival events by Liking the Facebook page and following them on Twitter.

RAMBLES: On Wednesday May 31 there is a circular walk from East Dean via Eastbourne Golf Club of five miles with Eileen and Tom 848997. There is a shorter walk the same day at Ashburnham of two miles with Nobby 440624. Please ring walk leaders for the details if you would like to go along.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Hailsham Lions will be exciting crowds once again this summer with their next Family Fun Day, thanks partly to a special grant from Hailsham Town Council. The funding will go towards the hire of a sensory tent, mobility-friendly hand-peddled bikes and disabled portable toilets, as well as covering the cost of attendance by St John Ambulance personnel on the day.

The event is Hailsham Lions’ largest fundraiser of the year which this summer also celebrates the 100th birthday of the Lions worldwide. The Family Fun Day, which takes place on the Western Road Recreation Ground on Sunday July 23 from 11am to 4pm will be supported by Hailsham Active (formerly Hailsham and District Sports Alliance) to promote healthy living and a range of activities and sports demonstrations. Also featuring at the event is Maria Williams’ Fun Dog Show, plus a number of attractions including a small funfair, barbecue and refreshments, live music courtesy of Hailsham FM. Entrance to the Family Fun Day is free to members of the public, although stallholders/activity providers will be required to make a donation of £10 and charities £5, to be paid in advance. For further details contact info@hailshamlions.co.uk or phone 0845 833 9828 (local). Full publicity about the Family Fun Day via the local press and social media will be ongoing.

CRAFTY CASTINGS: There is an opportunity tomorrow, Saturday, for you to have castings made of your children’s hands or feet from 10am in Dippy Doodahs, High Street. The cost is £5.

OPEN GARDEN: In aid of the East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People (ESAB) at Cowbeech Farm, Cowbeech, from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. Further information from Shirley on 01323 833942.

WEALDEN WRITERS: The guest speaker at Wealden Writers June 2 meeting is Sussex Writer and Poet, Tony Ward, at Hailsham Gospel Meeting Room in Station Road, 2pm to 4pm. Following his talk, Tony will be signing copies of his book. All are warmly welcome to this free event. Wealden Writers meet on the first Friday of each month, at the same time and same venue. For more information, please contact 01323 842621.

