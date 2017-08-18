NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Housing design, transport and accessibility, infrastructure and town centre retail were among the many subjects discussed at the first of two Neighbourhood Plan drop-in consultation events held at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall last Friday. The event enabled residents to provide feedback on the emerging ideas and policies which came about from comments made during consultation events held earlier this year. There were various display boards outlining the various draft policies and project ideas for the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan in relation to the Hailsham area, for future development sites, and the town centre. Committee members and volunteers were on hand to answer questions about the way forward with the Plan and listen to the views of residents on how future housing development can best be accommodated in the future. A soft-play area was available for children on the day and parents stated it was encouraging to see such activities for children to participate in. If you missed it, there will be a second public engagement event at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane today Friday 18 August from 2pm to 4.30pm. Please do attend if you can.

HAILSHAM FM: Calling the people of Hailsham and its surroundings! As Hailsham FM venture towards the switch-on of its FM transmission, the town’s “Truly Local Station” is seeking enthusiastic and committed volunteers. The station will play an important and vital role in the town’s make up, ensuring all aspects of daily life will be catered for including traffic updates, local news and social events. Plus, a wide selection of music, catering for all tastes from the very young to the not so young. If anyone fancies being a presenter then the station always has room. However, if being behind the microphone is not suitable, then the station has positions available in a variety of departments. For example, studio assistants, news and sport researchers, music enthusiasts, and anyone who is interested in production, web content, social media, marketing, advertising sales, events the list is varied and long! No experience is necessary and training will be given. If anyone has time to spare and wants to help Hailsham FM become a big name in the locality, please phone 01323 886449 or email info@hailshamfm.uk for more information.

U3A: The next meeting is on Tuesday August 22 at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. There will be a presentation by Andy Thomas on Lewes & Bonfire Night. Tea at 2pm. Programme starts 2.30pm. Visitors welcome.

BONFIRE BINGO: This evening, Friday, at the Charles Hunt Centre eyes down 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm for an entertaining evening supporting Hailsham Bonfire Society. Their annual celebration is only a few weeks away, 21st October. Please go along and help them raise the much needed funds to put on this spectacular town event.

CHARLES HUNT: New members will be very welcome. There are many activities for over 55s and membership is only £12. Members can enjoy 2 course lunches, weekly live entertainment, short mat bowling, exercise sessions and make friends. There are regular days out and an annual spring holiday. If you would like to find out more and go along just pop into the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field (entrance in Waitrose car park) or give them a ring to find out more on 01323 844398.

ANNUAL GOLF DAY: This fundraising event is at Willingdon Golf Course on Friday 25 August. Teams of four, £37 per player, incudes 18 holes of golf, lunch and prizes. If you would like to take part contact David Skinner on 01323 767656 for details and entry forms.

OPEN GARDEN: On Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 August between 2 and 5pm, Limekiln Farm, Chalvington Road, Hailsham BN27 TA will be open for charity as part of the National Gardens Scheme. Admission is £5 for adults and children go free. There will be refreshments in the Oast House. To find out more visit www.ngs.org.uk.

FOLK & BLUES: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club meet on Tuesday from 8.30pm at The Six Bells, Chiddingly BN8 6HE. This is a singers night hosted by Chris Martin. For more info visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

MODELLERS CLUB: Hailsham Modellers Club meets on Friday 25 August at 7.30pm in Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road and on the second and fourth Friday of every month. All welcome. £3.50. They have a Facebook page for more information.

WATT-A-LOTT CASTLE: Hailsham Parish Church Holiday Club runs from Tuesday 29 August to Friday 1 September from 9.45am to 12.30pm. This is a fun-packed 4 day holiday club for primary school run by Hailsham Parish Church. It costs just £1 a day and bookings should be made for the limited places by contacting Lyn on 441868 or email holidayclub@hailshamchurch.org. There will be a follow-on family picnic and games at Pevensey Castle on Saturday 2 September from 11am to 1pm and an All Age Service Holiday Club Special on Sunday 3 September at 10.30am.

