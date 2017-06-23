Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

SINGING: Singing for Fun for Everyone continues on Tuesday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist at top of Fir Grove Road. Car park on left hand side. Favourite well known songs and time for refreshments and chat afterwards. We just cover expenses. We will then have a break until September.

HISTORY SOCIETY: Who was the real John Whitfeld of Lewes? That was the question posed to the members by John Kay in his talk The Life and Times of John Whitfeld, Smuggler. An enigmatic character, John Whitfeld apparently played an increasingly important role in the commercial and political life of Georgian Lewes. He first appears in 1720 at his marriage to Jane Guepin, daughter of a Lewes clockmaker and is also listed as nephew of William and Elizabeth Pellatt of The Friars, Lewes. From then on there is the occasional mention of his name in the Lewes records and they suggest a steady rise in status. He was a merchant trading from Cliffe Wharf; an election fixer for the Tory coalition in the 1834 election; an iron master in Buxted and even a wreck master. By the 1740’s he was a country gentleman living in some style in Ringmer and also a local churchwarden. And then suddenly in 1756 he sold up, settled his debts and went to live abroad never to be heard of again. There are those who believe he was covertly involved in smuggling to avoid the Excise tax of 1727-34 and that that is how he made the money to support his lifestyle. Was he discovered? Did he sell up to settle debts? All we know is that he disappeared leaving behind a mystery.

The society now has a summer break and will meet again in September. If you are interested in the history of the area in which you live why don’t you join us on Thursday, September 21 at 7.30pm at the Community Centre?

OPEN GARDEN: Methodist Church Cross in Hand are holding an Open Garden event at Greystones, Fir Grove Road,Cross in Hand tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm to 4pm with all the usual stalls.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: Punnetts Town invite you to their following services over the next few weeks. On Sunday at both services (11am and 6.30pm) the speaker is expected to be Rev John Billett from Aylesbury, Bucks. Ray Dadswell from Eastbourne will be our speaker at 11am on July 2. At 6.30pm the same day our speaker will be Paul Daniels from Eastbourne. On July 9 Roger Lumley from Tunbridge Wells will join us at 11am. The evening service will be led by Paul Daniels at 6.30pm.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Family Service with Holy Communion. www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org.

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Led by Canon Paul Cox. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

HEATHFIELD STREET PASTORS: Monday July 3, Heathfield Street Pastors celebrate their 10th Anniversary with meal and special after dinner speaker, Rev Les Issacs. This is your invitation to attend this occasion which is being held at The Bear, Burwash at 7pm for 7.30pm and hear the Revd Les Isaac OBE (Founder and CEO of Street Pastors and Ascension Trust) talk about the expanding work of Street Pastors both nationally and globally. It will also be a farewell to Fran Huff (SP Secretary and Prayer Co-ordinator) and Ruth Waller (SP Co-ordinator) who are both stepping down after 10 years with Heathfield Street Pastors. Friends, family and all interested in the work of Street Pastors are invited to attend and tickets are £12 for the carvery meal, dessert, coffee/tea and should be ordered through Sue Mumford, 1 Rosemarsh Cottages, Etchingham, TN19 7AH. Cheques and names to arrive by June 23.

VILLAGE DAY: Cross in Hand Village Day, Saturday, August 5, from 1pm to 5pm at the Hardy Roberts Playing Fields and will include the ever-popular Fun Dog Show. There will be the customary attractions: music, dance show, magic and sports as well as new ones including a flower show, pony rides, traditional stalls, inflatable assault course and a steam engine and more. Following the success of previous years’ cake competitions, the Village Bake Off is also back for 2017. The Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club will support the event by opening their pavilion and there’ll be a tea garden, barbecue, candy floss and ice cream to keep you going. There are a few slots available for stall-holders costing £10. For more details about this, the dog show and Village Bake Off please go to www.crossinhandvillageday.com or email crossinhandfunmakers@yahoo.co.uk.

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents national demonstrator, Jackie Arnold, with a floral demonstration entitled Gardener’s Delight on Thursday July 13 at 7.30pm in Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane. This is Open Evening to celebrate the club’s Emerald Anniversary. Refreshments, raffle, sales table. Visitors welcome £10. Ring 01435 408605 for enquiries.

