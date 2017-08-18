Hellingly & Horsebridge

SUNDAY SERVICES: Sunday 13th at 8am Holy Communion, Hellingly Church, 10.45am Holy Communion, Hellingly Church. There is no 9.15am service at Upper Dicker Church today.

ACTIVE PLAY: Summer holiday active play sessions take place during the school holidays at Hellingly country park between 2 and 3.30pm on Tuesday 22nd August and Thursday 24th August. Also at Lower Horsebridge recreation ground from 2 to 3.30pm on Wednesday 23rd August.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: Every August Bank Holiday Weekend, all three days, Eastbourne Historic Vehicle Club organises and runs the Festival of Transport at Broad Farm, Hellingly, BN27 4DS, ten miles North of Eastbourne just off the A22. This is a popular date on the calendar now established for more than Forty years and still going strong. It brings together many forms of transport with a plethora of trade stands, auto jumble and well over fifteen hundred exhibits, supported by a busy catering and beer tent with Harris Brothers Vintage Fair as a background. The rows of Steam Engines are always very popular, the smell, sound and sight of these leviathans never fails to impress. Seeing them in steam and in the arena is a major highlight of the Show. Additionally around the show site are displays of many rare, classic, custom and vintage cars, buses, commercials, stationery engines, tractors, motorcycles, military vehicles, a busy model tent. Birds of prey display in the arena, Punch & Judy, lunchtime entertainment, all are popular. Bygone agricultural and land working skills are displayed in their own working arena. In short much to do and see for everyone of all ages. From 10am to 5pm Daily over the three days a programme of arena events runs non-stop attracting some fifteen thousand visitors to the Club’s Annual Show, free car parking, dogs welcome on lead, entry is only £10 adult, £7 for Seniors and £2 for children. Each year using any surplus income donations are made to local charities and good causes with over £100K being donated to date.

More information can be found on the Club’s web site www.ehvc.biz

HELLINGLY 10K: The annual John Faulds Hellingly 10k this year takes place on Sunday 10th September and starts at 9.30am from Hellingly village hall, North Street, Hellingly BN27 4DS. The entry fee is £10 (UKA affiliated) £12 (unaffiliated). You can enter online or by post for entry form call 07713 652071 at www.hellingly10k.co.uk. The closing date is 1st September by post and 8th online. Early application is advised. If the race limit of 330 is not reached by the closing date, entries will only be accepted up to 9am on race day and will be eligible for prizes. Late entry fee is £15. First Claim athletic club vest must be worn to qualify for team prizes and Grand Prix points. All race numbers to be collected on the day. All runners must be 17 years or over on Race Day. First 3 men, first 3 ladies, first male team (4 to score), first ladies team (4 to score). Prizes for first man and lady in each age category will also win awards – junior (U20) and senior - V8. Course record. Medals awarded to all finishers and full results will be available online or by post for a small fee.

BIG BARN CIRCUS: This is on Wednesday at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker BN27 3QS. Go and see Hazee’s Crazee Circus where the children become part of the show! 10.30am – Circus arts and crafts in the barn and 1pm – Hazee’s Crazee Circus followed by children’s circus skills. Children’s trail in the house all day. Prize available on completion. Day starts 10.30 until 4.30. Usual admission applies. www.sussexpast.co.uk.

DOTTY THE DRAGON: This production at Michelham Priory by the Outdoor Theatre company on 27 August has been cancelled.

OPEN GARDEN: This is an evening event to support the NGS gardens open for charity, at Camberlot Hall next Friday 25 August from 5 to 8pm with wine. Camberlot Hall is on Camberlot Road, BN27 3RH. Any questions to Nicky Kinghorn 01323 840860.

PRODUCE & FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker play host on Saturday 2nd September 2.30 pm to the annual produce & flower show at Arlington Village Hall. Classes for vegetables, fruit, flowers, flower arranging, cookery, children’s classes, craftwork and photos. New this year are cream teas, Visitors’ Votes, Quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin. Programme with entry form from Upper Dicker Village Shop. Entries close Wed 30th August.

