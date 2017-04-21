Herstmonceux & Wartling

ST GEORGE’S DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, the village hall will be host to a band of people wishing to celebrate St George’s Day with bangers and mash on offer followed by apple pie and cream. (Veggie and gluten-free options available). Licensed bar, raffle, dancing and singing along with the Catsfield Steamers. Tickets £15 in advance only, available from Gillian 832578 or 07718 023831 and Laurence 832660 or 07890 864775. The event is in aid of RABI which supports often retired farmers who have no assets and help with things like television licenses and they may receive a hamper at Christmas and birthdays, they can also get help with legal fees or small bills.

RAY AND SHELDON: On Friday April 28 there is a talk from a Friend of Eastbourne Hospital at the over 60s club. Come ready with any questions and someone will give you an answer. The usual venue is the small hall of Herstmonceux Village Hall at 2pm with tea, cakes and raffle. Ring Anne (secretary) on 01323 441244 if you need information on the club.

EVENING WALK: On Tuesday the Evening Walks Groups are going to Arlington Reservoir. If you would like to join them, ring Trudy on 845597 for details.

FREE DROP-IN: Coffee, cake and computers at the village hall on Wednesday and a whole lot more. This free drop-in session to learn more in a relaxed friendly atmosphere starts at 10am to noon.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene, 10am Morning Prayer (CW). All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Compline (BCP). Healing Prayers. On April 30 there will be a Holy Communion Service at All Saints at 10am with an opportunity to discretely receive prayers for healing for yourself or someone else.

HERSTMONCEUX CHURCH: As some have noticed, the old shed has finally blown down in the latest storms and we need to have a bonfire to clear it. It contained several items which need taking to the tip. We also need to have a clear up around the churchyard. Please can you get in touch at the church if you can help. We will try to arrange a morning of working in the churchyard on Saturday April 29.

PLANT SALE: A date for your diary. All Saints Annual Plant Sale will be held on Saturday May 6 at 10am at the village hall. Please bear in mind when sowing seeds or dividing perennials we are always grateful for donations of plants, gardening books and small garden sundries to sell in aid of church funds.

THE WINDMILL: Your windmill needs you. The 2017 season of opening to the public started on Easter Sunday. More volunteers are needed and they would love to see more local people being involved and only ask that you are available for Sunday afternoons, during the season, from 2pm to 5.30pm to help show the wonderful windmill off. Guides are trained and given support until they feel and there are experts on hand at every session. There is now a DVD, a virtual tour system for those that cannot climb up into the buck and there is new merchandise. It is not possible to do all this without people to join the team so it is vital that more people get involved in their local community and a feeling of usefulness and wellbeing. Going up the steps of the windmill is a much better way of keeping fit than going to a sweaty gym. For any further information regarding the windmill, please feel to give Jenny Alder a call on 01323 832329 or go to their Facebook page or website for ongoing progress and information about the windmill at www.windmillhillwindmill.org.

