TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER AND ST JOHN sub CASTRO: Trinity is a multi-site church, made up of six congregations meeting in three locations: Southover, St John’s sub-Castro and South Malling; for more details of the content and style of each service please visit our website: www.trinitylewes.org The Lewes Food Banks constantly need your help. They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity locations and at Tesco, so please consider donating tins of food or dry goods so we can help those in need on a continuing basis. Please also remember the homeless. Trinity supports Off the Fence, a local homeless charity based in Brighton, with clothing, new toiletries, coats and sleeping bags. Please leave donations at Trinity Southover. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm communion, a more traditional service with organ and hymns. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

Lewes Footpath Group: A group of 14 walkers set out from the picturesque village of Bramber on August 6, cutting across a field to reach the bank of the Adur. Shortly after reaching the river, we crossed it on the footbridge and continued northwards on the east bank of the river with views of the river on the left and the Downs on the right. Many swans were patrolling along the river - including one family with a group of four cygnets. After about two and a half miles, we reached a bridge over the river, which used to be for the railway line from Horsham to Steyning. It is now is a bridleway for the Downs Link - a walkway joining the North and South Downs.

After a welcome coffee break, we returned along the Downs Link, passing through maize fields full of succulent corn cobs and wheat fields ready to be harvested with views of Chanctonbury Ring in the distance. Somewhat less idyllically rural, as we walked along the lane approaching Bramber, was the local sewage farm, which assaulted our senses. The weather was sunny with a breeze and ideal for the walk, which was led by Alan.

Our next walk will be on Tuesday 29th August. Meet at 16.40 at North Street car park. It is an evening walk with supper around and about Lewes. Anyone is welcome to join us.

