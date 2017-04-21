SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Entry for the Diocesan Church Schools Art Competition has now closed and the next step will be the judging. The installation which South Malling with Pells School and church’ s children’s groups have entered, is already attracting particular interest. The Diocese have said they are impressed both by ‘the creativity and by the spirit of collaboration that this art work has shown’. The children from the two schools and the church groups have constructed a model celebrating the Bible Story where Jesus feeds 5000 people from a small boy’s lunch of five loaves and two fish, which he freely hands over when the crowd who had come to hear Jesus speak, and needed something to eat. So that parents and other local people who might want to see the installation (made from 3000 My Little Ponies) can do so, the church will be open from 12.30pm to 4pm on Sunday and possibly on Saturday as well. Other opportunities will be arranged as soon as possible.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: This coming Sunday, there will be a service of Morning Praise at 9.30am. This will be followed by the church’s Annual General Meeting beginning at around 10.45am. At this meeting, the church will make its final decision on whether to join with Southover and St John sub Castro to become Trinity, a single parish combining the current three parishes into one, keeping all three churches open with one central management, to better serve their local communities. They already have experience of working in this way and now make their final decision.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The Chair of the Association, John Lamb, writes: East Sussex County Council is trialling the planting of wildflowers in Malling. Verges below Malling Down, by Fitzgerald Road and The Martlets have been earmarked. This might help to keep vehicles off especially if ESCC can be persuaded to put up posts. There are also implications for those who mow their verges.

