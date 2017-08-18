South Malling Church: (one of the three Trinity churches). Following a lunch time barbecue at the home of a parishioner, in Easons Green, on Saturday, there will be a service of Holy Communion this coming Sunday at 9.30 a.m. The service will be led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber, with Reader, Ken Bridger, speaking about ‘Generosity’. Music will be led by the organ and Music Group.’ All are welcome. The process of bringing together the three Trinity Churches has now been completed and, following the Mission and Pastoral Measure 2011, the three churches who have been working together for the past three years - Southover, St John sub Castro and St Michael the Archangel, South Malling - will be united as one new parish: Trinity in Lewes - comprising all three current parishes. This will come into effect on the 1st January 2018. From next week, this section of the Malling report will be headed “Trinity at South Malling”.

Malling Tenants and Residents Association: Following an incident at last Monday’s Food Bank, manager, Mat Moulding, has circulated a sombre note warning that the Governing Body are “implementing a policy of zero tolerance of bad behaviour”. Also, anyone bringing friends along to the Foodbank will be held responsible for their behaviour. Anyone who ignores these rules will be banned instantly and their names will be passed to other local food banks. The Governing Body are clearly determined to maintain the usual friendly and supportive relationships in the food bank that are expected by the ordinary, decent people who value and make use of the service.

