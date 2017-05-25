ALLOTMENT: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a workshop at Lewes Community Allotment, Highdown from 2pm to 4pm on what to grow on chalky soil (and how to improve it). Its free, but please book by today, Friday. Contact flourishloap@gmail.com or 07502 608929.

BADMINTON: The club has been running for over 60 years at St Mary’s Church Hall, Highdown Road. We meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm and would welcome new players. The cost is £3 an evening which includes tea or coffee. There is no membership charge and you only pay when you come. Non players are very welcome and we have badminton rackets that you can borrow. If anyone is interested they can ring on Lewes 01273 472157.

CHRIST CHURCH: The week starts off with another Christ Church Tots session for pre-school children and their carers from 9.30am to 11.30am today, Friday. This is the last session before half-term. There will be a Messy Church instead next Friday morning (June 2), starting at 10.30am, followed by lunch. On Sunday we have two contrasting services at the church. At 9am, we have a Messy Church with free breakfast, craft activities and a short act of worship. Messy Church is for everyone, but we particularly welcome young families with children. In the afternoon we will be marking the departure of our popular minister, Rev John Gordon, at 3pm with a special service arranged by the Central Sussex United Area of the United Reformed Church and Methodist Church. John is leaving to take up a new appointment at Banstead in Surrey at the end of June. He has worked on many joint ventures with other churches in the Lewes area over the last six years, so we hope people from other churches in the town will also wish to attend. All will be very welcome at the service, which will be followed by tea and cakes. We are now taking registrations for our annual Holiday Club which will be held over three days from Wednesday August 2 to Friday August 4, 10am to 12.30pm. The theme this year will be Polar Explorers and the Holiday Club is for children in Reception up to Year 6. The cost is £12 for all three sessions for one child and then £3 each for brothers/sisters for all three sessions. To register a place or for further details please email christchurchactivities@btconnect.com or call 07516 715425.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH: Summer Choral Evensong is on May 28 at 6 30pm. Further dates will be shown in PP over the coming weeks.

CTLA: A reminder that the Community Transport for the Lewes Area needs your support. Membership is free with a door to door service, a wide variety of trips, lunches, garden centres and theatres to name but a few ideas. Contact 01273517332 www.ctla.org.uk.

RIVERSIDE CLUB: Today’s talk is Tricks of the Liquor Trade by Paul Miles. An unusual subject. The following Friday, June 2 the talk is The Life of a Vet by Cliffe Veterinary Clinic. If you are not sure whether the club is for you, why not come and try it. You can visit up to three times for just £2 per visit and if you would like to continue we would then ask you to become a member which is only £10 per year.

ST MARY’S SUPPORTERS CLUB: Bingo tonight, Friday, cash prizes and raffle. Eyes down at 8.30pm. Tomorrow, Saturday, Disco and Karaoke night from 8pm. The club will reopen Sunday lunchtime from June 4, noon to 3pm. The club is always available to hire through the day on Sundays, for christenings, parties etc. The Annual General Meeting will be held in the bar on June 5 from 7.30pm. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. Our website stmaryssupportersclub.co.uk shows what events are being held and for how to make a booking.

WILDFLOWER LEWES: The bank on Nevill Green under the handrail leading to the play area has had new plants introduced to what is naturally there. We hope these additional native chalk-loving wildflowers will support the range of insects, butterflies and birds that thrive in the habitat of the South Downs. This is one of the stepping stones bringing the rich biodiversity into the town.

