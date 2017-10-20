OUR VILLAGE: When strangers have come to our village in the past they have often described it as a ‘lovely, laid-back peaceful sort of place where I would like to live’. Indeed, several have done just that. Yet, lately, ‘old Pidd’noo’ has gathered something of an unwanted reputation as well. There have been dark deeds committed, although not actually in the village but just outside, which have rightly caught the attention of this newspaper and shocked the many who come off the Downs to visit the area for a pleasant interlude at weekends. It must be admitted, too, that a couple of unattractive ‘building sites’ near the village centre, are still having a detrimental effect, too. The rubble and the broken fencing have overstayed their welcome and it needs those responsible to start clearing them. Even so, there are still many who are proud to reside here and join in the social events and sheer neighbourly friendliness which has been more typical in my time here. We all hope for and believe in a return of that philosophy before too long.

VILLAGE HALL TALK: Tonight (Friday) well known local naturalist and public speaker Ian Everest presents Shepherds of the Sussex Downs: Their Lives and Times (7.30pm). Tickets are £5 including a glass of wine and can be obtained from Jasmine Cottage, The Old School House or on the door of the village hall tonight.

FASHION SHOW: Several villagers are involved in the Charity Fashion Show being staged by the M and Co store at 43 Broad Street, Seaford on Tuesday in support of Inner Wheel Ladies Club who will give all proceeds to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Barclays Bank are also backing the event. Tickets are selling fast but a few are still available at £6 from Jennifer Pierce, 1 Cedarwell Close, Piddinghoe to include a free glass of wine. Body Shop are also involved with a presentation on the night.

FILM NIGHT: The monthly movie on Friday October 27 at the Piddinghoe Village Hall is The Well-digger’s Daughter a remake of an emotional, old-fashioned French film with English sub-titles. Last month’s showing of Viceroy’s House with the hall’s new, updated sound and projection system drew a good-sized audience and so the advice is to come early. Unreserved £3 seats in all parts at 7.45pm (doors open 7pm) free refreshments and the chance to donate to hall funds for a glass of wine.