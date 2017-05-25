HISTORY STUDY GROUP: Tonight (Friday) at 7.45pm in the village hall, John Bleach will be talking about The Early Church and Parish in and Around Malling, Ringmer and Lewes. Malling is one of the earliest known Christian sites in our area of mid-Sussex; Lewes is one of a small handful of multi-parish settlements in 12th century Sussex. We will investigate both of these notable situations, considering possible origins and growth of the local church, and suggest how and when the church in Ringmer appears and develops within the medieval religious landscape.

ST MARY’S: The new Friday Group has got off to an excellent start with a dozen young people enjoying fun and games. The group is designed for children in yrs 5 and 6 and meets tonight (Friday) from 6.30pm to 8pm and again on Friday June 9. The next Taize service takes place on Sunday at 6.30pm. The theme is Ascension and celebrated through readings, quiet music and praying in silence. On Friday June 2 from 2pm to 7pm and Saturday June 3 from 10am to 4pm, the church will be open and for a new Discover Prayer event. You are invited to pop in at any time and stay for as long as you wish. There will be different prayer spaces to explore how you might pray, or think about God and the world. Do take the opportunity to come and share some time with God. There will be interactive and contemplative prayers so plenty of ideas to suit everyone.

BRIDGE CLUB: At its meeting on Wednesday May 17, the result of the duplicate pairs played was: 1, Liz and Tim Owen; joint 2, Valerie and Peter King, Alan Disney and Roy Skan. The club next meets in the St Mary’s room of the village hall next Wednesday at 7pm. Contact 814220.

POULTRY DISPLAY: Ashdown Forest Poultry Club is the local club for anyone in this part of the county who keeps chickens, ducks etc. Club members will be having a display just up the road at Staverton Nursery on the A22 at Halland on Saturday June 3, 11am to 3pm. Come along and meet the chickens, handle live bantams and talk to club members about keeping these lovely pets.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.