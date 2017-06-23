Rodmell and Southease

LOVELY WEATHER: I hope you have all been enjoying the lovely weather. What with the disasters in politics and the awful fire in London, plus the terrorism issues, we haven’t had a lot to be cheerful about have we, so a little bit of sunshine was much needed. I have really enjoyed the early mornings and the lovely evenings, when I’ve loved working in the garden. The scents of various shrubs and flowers are heavenly. It’s been a bit of a pain doing all the watering though, and everything dries out so quickly. The recent winds played havoc with my broad beans, which had been doing so well and the pub had part of a tree fall across the street, causing a bit of havoc in the early morning when the villagers wanted to get to work. I heard that several trees came down in this area.

WONDERFUL FRIENDS: Having had a birthday recently, I have to admit to having been spoilt by my wonderful friends. One took me for tea at the Hydro Hotel in Eastbourne, one of my favourite haunts, another treated me to lunch at Rottingdean and yet another laid on a birthday lunch for me at her house in Eastbourne, plus we had a cousins’ lunch at the Cock Inn to celebrate another cousin’s birthday. I share my birthday with my cousin Maureen and her daughter’s had twins on her birthday, so June is a real family month.

A SHOCK: It was a shock/horror I heard on the radio recently that two thirds of Britons eat only three portions of fruit and vegetables a day, and many don’t eat any for three days per week. A survey was done on young people up to 17 years old and when asked, ‘where do tomatoes and eggs come from’, they answered ‘ the supermarket’. Fair enough, they do, but knowing the actual basis of the food would help don’t you think? Several thought strawberry jam on toast or bread was one of their five-a-day. Diabetes UK must be feeling quite disturbed at these results given the importance of a healthy diet in avoiding and managing diabetes.

NEW BOOK: There is a book coming out soon by a remarkable lady named Manal al-Sharif who dared to drive a car in Saudi Arabia. How can a country who had a girl who was so intelligent she acquired a first in Computer Science and was awarded an internship at Aramco, an oil company, say that ‘driving would damage a women’s ovaries.’ I cannot comprehend that men are so afraid of intelligent women that they will do anything to keep them under. Thank goodness women over here and in most countries worldwide, have fought back and hold their own. I can remember that I was told in my twenties that I was unable to get a mortgage because I was a woman. That rankled me. Manal’s book Daring to Drive is published by Simon and Schuster for £16.99. I hope it does well.

THE C7: Driving on the C7 doesn’t seem to get any better and when I’m working in my garden on a Saturday afternoon, I hear horns being used a lot, usually by drivers travelling too fast coming from Lewes. They don’t seem to realise that a sign saying 30mph means 30, not 40-50mph, and yes, people do have to wait in the centre of the road to turn up Mill Lane, they live up there, so drivers please be more patient. We also have several people well over 90 years old, who have to get across the road, plus the people who have had a few in the pub and play Russian Roulette trying to help each other across the road (especially on a Sunday afternoon or evening). It can be very amusing watching them, but it’s dangerous for them as well. Monks House visitors are also not used to this dangerous blind junction. A lady in a white 4x4 has been a topic of conversation recently in the area, as people have noticed she waits at the junction of Wellgreen Lane and the C7 until cars coming from Swanborough direction are nearly up to her, then drives out in front of them. She did it to me once and I don’t take chances on this road, but narrowly missed her. My friend’s daughter had the same experience. Lady, whoever you are, your days may be numbered.

