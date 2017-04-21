Willingdon, Wannock and Jevington

THE EASTER CONCERT: By the Downland Singers recently, made a departure from the usual Easter offerings. Instead of Olivet to Calvary or The Crucifixion, this year we had a selection of hymns and songs written by a variety of other composers. A journey through Holy Week in music and readings with the Downland Singers. We began with an organ prelude Christ, thou Lamb of God, played on the organ by Alastair Macfadyen. Followed by a welcome and prayer by our Minister Rev David Yule. Then the choir sang On the way to Jerusalem and rejoice the Lord is King. Then the congregation sang the hymn, Make way, make way for Christ the King. Then the choir sang I don’t know how to love him and All in the April evening. A reading from Matthew 26: 17-30, was followed by another hymn My Song is Love Unknown followed by the choir singing The Holy City and Were You There When They Crucified My Lord. A reading by a choir member on Good Friday Meditation, ‘He was thinking of me, even then’ thoughts of Mary the Mother of Jesus. Followed by Ave Verum and God so loved the World. After prayers we sang When I survey the wonderous cross. Finally a benediction and the choir with A Clare Benediction Postlude on the organ O World I Must Leave Thee. The choir left in silence. There was a retiring collection in aid of People Matter. Info on the Downland Singers can be found on http://downlandsingers.webplus.net

TRINITY DINERS: next meal is today, Friday, at Trinity Church Hall. Doors open at noon for lunch at 12.30pm. To book your place, please telephone Jennie on 484189.

PARAGON FIELDS AGM: Will be held today, Friday, at St Wilfrid’s Church, Broad Road at 7pm.

TRINITY CHURCH: The Good Friday Meditation held at Trinity Church, was based on St Matthew and St Luke, tell the story of Christ’s Crucifixion. This began with music from How deep the father’s love for us. Followed by opening prayer, the pain of Christ. With response, followed by a hymn Just as I am, without one plea. Followed by a reading agony in the garden, music O Saviour of the World. Reading before the Jewish Authorities and The Roman Authorities. Another hymn There is a green hill far away. Reading the Crucifixion of Jesus, music O sacred head sore wounded. Reading, silence and closing thoughts and prayer. The Lords Prayer and the Grace. Music for reflection. http://trinitywillingdon.webplus.net

PARISH COUNCIL: The Annual Parish Assembly will be held on Monday at 7.30pm inWillingdon Community School, Broad Road. The guest speaker will be Inspector Tony Wakefield to update the Councillors and residents about the changes Sussex Police. In addition to this there will be a number of local groups represented who will be issued with their cheques following the most recent round of parish council awarding grants. There will also be the annual report issued to anyone who is in attendance. The Parish Office, The Triangle, Willingdon office on 01323 489603 parishclerkwjpc@btconnect.com

CREATIVE WRITING: No Anderida Creative Writing at Alice Croft House on Tuesday. Next meeting is on 2 May 2.

LINE DANCING: On Tuesday afternoons from 2.30pm to 4pm. We are a small friendly group at St. Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Broad Road who would welcome anyone with experience. Sessions cost £4 to include a hot drink and biscuit. Phone Linda on 01323 508677 or just turn up.

RESIDENTS AGM: On Wednesday at Trinity Church Hall, Coppice Avenue at 7.30pm. Speakers Olivia Langford and Beatrice Frias Del Rio on Our Ugandan Experience. Refreshments available. All welcome.

BUTTS BROW WI: Would be pleased to welcome visitors to our meeting on Thursday at 2pm in Church Street Memorial Hall. Our speaker is Jeanette Campbell from Raystede Animal Centre. Please phone Jenny Gibbs for further details 01323 48365.

WANNOCK ARTISTS: Meet on Friday April 28, at Wannock Village Hall, Jevington Road. We have a change to the published artist, who is not coming. Instead we welcome Sharon Hurst who will be demonstrating Traditional Landscapes in Watercolour. Meeting starts at 7pm to 9pm. Visitors welcome @ £4. Inclmaureencopping@yahoo.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.