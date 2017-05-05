Volunteers turn out to prepare pool

Dozens of volunteers turned out at the weekend to help prepare a Lewes venue for the start of its 2017 season.

Pells Pool, on Brook Street, welcomed familiar and new faces on Saturday (April 29) and Sunday (April 30) between 10am to 4pm.

Pool manager Phil Ransley and his new full-time deputy Patrick Gilmartin were on hand to supervise those keen to lend a hand with tasks such as painting, gardening and cleaning.

Phil said: “It was great to welcome down familiar friends of the Pells as well as new faces who were eager to play their part.

“I know people like to be able to look at particular areas of the pool and think – ‘I did that!’ – when they come during the season and swim.

“It really is all part of the community effort which makes the Pells so special.”

New for this year’s volunteers’ weekend was the job of starting to remove long-standing calcium deposits from the original pool tiles – it is thought that it could take a few years before all tiles are uncovered.

Cups of tea and coffee and home-made cake and flapjacks were provided to help sustain volunteers.

In some cases it was a family effort as children tackled tasks with their parents.

Pells Pool will open for its first swim of the year at 12pm on Saturday, May 13; its official opening, which will include the the unveiling of its newly refurbished paddling pool, will take place on May 20.

