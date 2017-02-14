Wealden backs Great British Spring Clean campaign

Wealden District Council is backing The Great British Spring Clean, a nationwide campaign to get half a million people out and about cleaning up their local communities over the weekend of March 3-5.

Cllr Roy Galley, Portfolio Holder for Waste and Economic Development, said,“We are delighted to be supporting this campaign with our own Great Wealden Spring Clean and we encourage as many groups, individuals and organisations as possible to take part.

“Litter remains a huge problem across the country, causing harm to the environment and wildlife, with councils in England having to spend more than £700 million on street cleaning services every year.

“Wealden is providing a range of support for those who are doing their bit, including free volunteer clean-up kits containing litter pickers and gloves for adults and children as well as bag hoops.

“We are also distributing special edition waste sacks from our offices in Hailsham and from the libraries across Wealden. Our waste contractor Kier is also helping out by providing a special waste collection service for all the litter picked during the campaign.”

To take part, visit www.greatbritishspringclean.org.uk and register your event, or contact Wealden District Council by emailing pr@wealden.gov.uk or phoning 01323 443268 to request additional support.

Alternatively if you’d like to run an event outside of the campaign dates contact the council which will support you in any way possible.

TV wildlife presenter and children’s favourite Steve Backshall is lending his support to the campaign, which is backed by the key anti-litter charities including Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Wales Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful, Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage.

Many other organisations will also be supporting the clean up, including the Women’s Institute, the National Trust and the RSPCA, as well as a range of businesses.