Wealden taxi drivers asked to help stop child abuse

Taxi drivers and bar staff in Wealden are being invited to learn how to spot signs of child abuse as part of a new council project.

Wealden District Council say people working in licensed trades – such a driving taxis or running bars and clubs – are more likely to come across situations where they witness abuse than most other professionals and could play an important part in stopping it.

To do this a number of councils – including Wealden District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Hastings Borough Council – are inviting them to attend one of its free training sessions on how to identify possible signs of both Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) and modern slavery.

“Child Sexual Exploitation can happen as easily in Sussex as it did in Rotherham and Oxford,” said Councillor Claire Dowling, Wealden District Council’s cabinet member for public health and community safety.

“Our licence holders play a pivotal role in safeguarding the public – it is because of their responsibilities that their professions are licensed.

“Child Sexual Exploitation has become an increasingly high profile issue, which can affect children and young people of all backgrounds and from all communities, right across the UK. Please make the time to attend this free course.”

The training courses, which will be held at the AMEX Stadium on February 21 and 22, last for around two hours and are open to all licence holders with the councils.

If you are Wealden or Rother licence holder interested in attending a session telephone 01424 787528, or email melanie.robson@rother.gov.uk.

You will need to specify the date and time you wish to attend, and you will need to book in advance. As places are limited, you will not be able to turn up on the day without booking.

