Witness appeal after serious Crowborough crash

Witnesses are being sought after two elderly people were seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a lorry in Crowborough yesterday (Thursday, December 8).

Emergency services were called to Mill Lane at the A26 Beacon Road after the crash between a blue Ford car and a red DAF lorry at 9.23am.

Both the Ford driver, an 86-year-old local man and his passenger, an 81-year-old local woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The lorry driver, a 52-year-old man from London, was not injured.

The road was closed until around 3.10pm for recovery work.

Sergeant Peter Verney said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw what happened.

“Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation New York.”

UPDATE: Drivers taken to hospital after serious Crowborough crash

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.