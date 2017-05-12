Woman injured after falling from van in Peacehaven

Emergency services were called to Peacehaven this afternoon (Friday) after a woman suffered a head injury after falling from a van the A259.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 12.30pm and closed the eastbound carriageway for around an hour.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “An 18-year-old woman sustained an injury to her head after falling from a van that was travelling eastbound along South Coast Road. The woman is being checked over by colleagues from the ambulance service, her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are not currently thought to be suspicious and no one else is being sought in relation.”