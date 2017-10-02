Woman injured after serious collision in Peacehaven

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and pedestrian this morning (Monday).

Ambulances and police rushed to the scene on the South Coast Road, near the Smugglers restaurant, at 8.55am.

The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital with possible leg injuries, said a spokesperson for Sussex Police. The car driver, aged in 20s, was not hurt, the spokesperson added.

The road was closed westbound but reportedly re-opened at 12.10pm.