Wounded goose rescued from Maresfield pond

Animal Rescuers donned drysuits in their efforts to catch an injured Canadian goose from a pond near Maresfield this week.

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) rescuers were called out to the pond on Wednesday (May 24), after a dog walker noticed the wounded bird. Senior rescuer Trevor Weeks MBE waded through the water using a drysuit, before herding injured goose towards two rescuers, who were hidden at the far end of the pond.

Trevor said: “The goose clearly knew he was not able to fly so tried climbing out of the pond to get away from me, however senior rescuers Chris Riddington and Kathy Martyn were waiting behind the bushes to jump out and help catch the goose.

"Kathy moved in to secure the goose and lift the poor bird in to the open where we could assess its injuries better.”

After an assessment on site it was clear the bird had a fractured wing, a damaged beak and was very underweight.

Trevor said: “We have spoken to the Swan Sanctuary at Shepperton and they have agreed to take on the goose and treat it but sadly, being a Canadian goose, it can’t be released back to the wild.”

Back at WRAS’s casualty centre at Whitesmith the goose was given medication and bedded down and was soon tucking in to its food.