Young boy injured on Newhaven miniature railway

An air ambulance crew was called to Newhaven on Saturday (October 8) after a young boy was knocked down by a miniature railway train.

Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance were both called to Paradise Park in Avis Road at around 2.30pm after the accident.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said a five-year-old boy suffered injuries to his legs and abdomen in the incident. The spokesman said his injuries are not thought to be serious.

The boy was treated at the scene before being taken by road to Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton for further treatment.

Following the incident a spokesman for Paradise Park said the boy had run in front of the train after passing through safety gates and onto the tracks

They say he suffered some cuts to his knee and was first attended to by its trained first aiders, before being taken to hospital for checks.

“We very much regret what happened and wish him a speedy recovery”, said a spokesman.

