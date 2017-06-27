LETTER: Move to the socialist republic of Brighton and Hove

Some of the letters in last week’s Sussex Express [June 16] were just sour grapes and out of order.

I wish some of the residents of Lewes would remember that the Lewes Constituency is not just the town of Lewes, but other towns and villages whom have different views and opinions to certain residents of Lewes.

The way that certain persons and political parties have been attacking our MP Maria is just out of order. The fact that Maria has increased her majority just speaks for itself. Doing deals with other parties not to stand for election is just depriving their supporters – this is not democracy.

If certain residents of Lewes do not like a Conservative MP Maria, the answer is very simple: move to the socialist republic of Brighton and Hove where life is paradise.

Richard Turner

Glynde, Lewes