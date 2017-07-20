LETTER: Newhaven could be transformed

We have just come back from a holiday in France where our French friends took us to Port Grimaud near the Côte d’Azur in the south of France.

This complex was built in 1966 on the coast and takes its inspiration from the canals of Venice. There are cafes, restaurants and moorings for boats and yachts. We all spent an enjoyable day being shown the waterways and having excellent meals.

What struck me was that with inspiration and commitment the port at Newhaven could be transformed in a similar way to create a thriving tourist destination, which of course would create many jobs for local people.

So I say to the Newhaven’s leaders take a visit and see what the future of Newhaven could be.

William Alexander

Middle Way

Lewes