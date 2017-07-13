LETTER: Not just listening

In your report [Sussex Express, June 30] of the closure of Rodmell School, you refer to the consultation exercise undertaken by East Sussex County Council.

It seems that everybody but a handful of councillors was opposed to it. But it went ahead regardless.

The consultation on the closure of Lewes Post Office was equally cosmetic and deceitful.

Surely it is time to change the law so that consultation with the community meets the ACAS definition of meaningful and takes account of views as well as just listening to them.

Bill Ball

Hayward Road

Lewes