LETTER: Take your dog poo home

I have just had to retrieve a bag of dog poo from the bottom of my wheelie-bin!

Whilst at my computer by the window I actually saw the chap with his long-haired golden retriever, drop something into my bin. It hadn’t been emptied so you may wonder why I am complaining.

The thing is, we always put out very small amounts of rubbish in a tied black sack which the refuse collectors pick out the bin rather than wheel it to the truck. I watched them do the same today and guessed what I’d find at the bottom of my bin. So who is at fault – the dog-walker for using my bin or the refuse collector for not tipping it into his lorry?

May I nicely ask all dog-walkers not to use householders’ wheelie-bins that are put out for collection, please. Take your dog poo home and put it in your own bin, or use the proper bins provided. I’ve seen dog-walkers in my road often put things into wheelie-bins whether already emptied or not, and even when the bin is for recycled material not rubbish! Please stop!

Ros Angior

Hawthylands Crescent

Hailsham