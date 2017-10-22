LETTER: We’re being held hostage

On the question of what clause in any agreement we have with the EU now specifically entitles Brussels to demand a vast sum of hostage money from us, the answer is: no, no clause, just claws.
Irfon Roberts
Cockshut Road, Lewes
