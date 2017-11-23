A handy guide on what to buy Brighton fans for Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, there is plenty on offer to buy Albion fans of all ages this year.

Replica shirts

With the team going well in the Premier League, replica shirts are always a great idea for a present - with or without personalised names and numbers on the back. An adult shirt costs £48 and a junior shirt is £38. Click here to order one but be quick as stock has sold out quickly when available.

DVD

Why not purchase a copy of Albion's promotion-winning DVD from last season 'We're on Our Way' for a loved one?

It's the chance to sit down for 90 minutes, chill out and re-live the drama of Albion's promotion-winning season.

There's all the action from a never-to-be-forgotten campaign plus exclusive interviews with players, chairman Tony Bloom and manager Chris Hughton.



It costs £12 or DVD or £15 on blu-ray.

Books

If you'd rather chill with a book, there's plenty to choose from this winter.

We're on Our Way is available on DVD and blu-ray and looks back on Albion's 2016/17 promotion-winning season

We're on Our Way: Seagulls photographer Paul Hazlewood captured pictures - on and off the pitch - of last season's promotion in 'We're on Our Way' which is available to buy on the club website for £25.



It's a photographic journal of Albion's promotion to the Premier League as Hazlewood was with the team every step of the way. It's the third part of Hazlewood's photographic trilogy, which began with Stadium Yes! and also included Living the Dream.

Brighton Up: Sports journalist and lifelong Albion fan Nick Szczepanik details two seasons in the history of the club that will never be forgotten.



The Seagulls fell agonisingly short of their Premier League target by just one goal in the 2015/16 season, before they regrouped and reached the top flight for the first time in 34 years last season.

Nick Szczepanik's book 'Brighton Up' looks back on the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons.



Brighton boss Chris Hughton, chief executive Paul Barber and several players give their thoughts about the two seasons - the near miss and then the elation of the following campaign.



A must-have for all Albion supporters and available for £14.05 on Amazon here.

Micky Adams - My life in football: Micky Adams will always be remembered fondly by Brighton fans for guiding the club to promotion from Division 3 in their second season playing at Withdean.



Adams shares plenty of stories in his autobiography and admits he possibly should have stayed with the Seagulls, rather than leave for the assistant manager's job at Leicester.



At Fulham, Adams worked with Mohamed Al Fayed and at Leicester had to steer the club through a sex scandal in La Manga.



A second spell in charge of Albion didn't go to plan but Adams is straight-talking and honest throughout the book.

The front cover of JJ Waller's Brighton & Hove Albion book



As Henry Winter writes on the back: "A fascinating, humorous and brutally honest account of life at the coalface of English football".



It's certainly one of the more interesting and hard-to-put-down football autobiographies released in the last few years. It costs £14.27 from Amazon here.

OOH-AAH: The Bob Booker Story: Author Greville Waterman gives a detailed and entertaining insight into Booker’s career, from playing at Sheffield United and Brentford to his role as Brighton assistant manager.



Booker talks fondly about his time with the Seagulls, during which they were promoted three times and explains what it was like working under five different managers - Micky Adams, Peter Taylor, Martin Hinshelwood, Steve Coppell and Mark McGhee.



From nerves before his first training session at the club, he also recalls several amusing stories from post-season celebrations in Marbella; singing 'We Are The Champions' dressed as Freddie Mercury in Hove as Albion celebrated back-to-back promotions; going drinking in Brighton city centre with Mark McGhee after a 4-1 defeat in the latter's first home game in charge and many more.



Albion president Dick Knight calls the book 'a joy to read for anyone with football in their veins'.

It costs £12.99 on Amazon.



JJ Waller's Brighton & Hove Albion: Brighton photographer JJ Waller captures pictures of the club in a different perspective.



Club president Dick Knight said: "JJ Waller's pictures are extraordinary; adding more drama, vision, insight, hope and joy to scenes we've already seen, making us relive them from a new perspective."

It costs £11.99 on the Albion website here.

Dick Knight - Mad Man: From the Gutter to the Stars, the Ad Man who saved Brighton: It's been out a few years but is still a must-read for any Albion fan.



It's described as: "The inside track on two decades at the club - from the struggles to take over the failing club to the seemingly endless battle for Falmer, not to mention 10 managers and numerous rollercoaster seasons - Mad Man is a fascinating, inspiring and often hilarious insight into this critical period in the history of the club, and also into what it's really like to be chairman of a modern football club."

It costs £20 on Amazon here.

T-shirts

If you know someone who idolises a certain player, it's worth a look on the Cult Zeros website. It has pictures of a host of players to choose from and you can then insert whatever text you like alongside the face of your chosen player, with t-shirts costing £13.99.

A website full of Albion-related t-shirts, hoodies and caps www.teegulls.co.uk is also worth a look, with some cleverly-themed ideas.

Dunk'N'Duffy - with the Dunkin Donuts logo - is one favourite, while a number of other Seagulls players are also featured, including Bruno, Jose Izquierdo, Glenn Murray, Davy Propper, Pascal Gross and Anthony Knockaert.

There's also plenty of fashionable clothing to buy on the club website. Click here for men's t-shirts and here for women's clothing.

An offer of two t-shirts for £20 on the club website is here and two t-shirts for £18 here.

Sticker/card collections

For the first time, a Topps Premier League sticker album will include Brighton & Hove Albion.



The book and stickers are out to buy from December 14 - a couple of packets of stickers will be a perfect cheap last-minute present.



If cards are more your thing, the Topps Premier League collection is out now, with packets of nine costing £1. They can be bought here although it might also be worth checking Amazon and eBay for any offers.

Hats and scarves

With winter coming, Albion have a range of hats and scarves available.

The cost of scarves is £7 to £15 and winter hats cost from £7 to £10, although a kids hat and scarf set is £15.

Stocking fillers or Secret Santa presents

The Albion online shop has a number of Christmas-related gifts. They're perfect for stocking fillers or a secret Santa present for an Albion fan - gifts include an official annual, calendar, desktop calendar, top trumps, trivia cards, bears, mugs and socks.