Albion defender involved in minor car crash on international duty

The Football Association of Ireland has this afternoon tweeted that Albion defender Shane Duffy and Leeds' Eunan O'Kane are okay after being involved in a minor car crash today.

The players were involved in the minor car crash while travelling to training but both have now reported safely to the team hotel in Dublin.

In a statement, The Football Association of Ireland said: "We can confirm Shane Duffy and Eunan O'Kane were involved in a minor car crash en route to the Republic of Ireland training camp today.

"The two players have now reported safely to the team hotel in Dublin."

Duffy joined Albion from Blackburn in August and played 31 matches last season as Brighton were promoted into the Premier League. A broken metatarsal ended his Albion season in early March but he is in contention to return to action when Ireland play Mexico in a friendly in New Jersey on Friday. They then host Uruguay on Sunday.

