Clough backs Albion for promotion to the Premier League

Nigel Clough says he didn’t expect to take anything out of Burton Albion’s trip to Brighton against a side he has backed for promotion to the Premier League.

A brace from Tomer Hemed and goals from Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray completed a routine 4-1 win for Albion against the struggling outfit.

Clough used his post-match press conference to bemoan the choice to award Albion a second-half penalty, but not give his side one for what he felt was a foul on Lucas Atkins.

The former Sheffield United and Derby County boss did, however, speak highly of their hosts and thinks they will definitely win promotion to the Premier League.

He said: “I think this year is their year without doubt, having been so close last year.

“I don’t think in hindsight it will have done any harm having stayed down (in the Championship) for an extra year. The club is all set up for it and I can’t see it not happening. With the set up they have got, it will be their season.”

On the match, he added: “We are disappointed with the goals we conceded. Nobody expected us to come here and get much.

“We had five or six players out, no-one expected us to get anything. There was gulf in the quality in each of the penalty areas.

“One thing from our point of view was we pulled it back to 3-1 and we didn’t crumble.

“We should have had a penalty and they get an iffy one and it’s little things like that that make a difference.”