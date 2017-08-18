Leicester a good model for Albion - Hughton

Albion manager Chris Hughton says tomorrow's opponents Leicester City are a good model for the club.

The Foxes were promoted into the Premier League three years ago and then won the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

Leicester had spent ten seasons out of the top flight before promotion in 2014 and Hughton admits their approach to staying in the Premier League is something Brighton can look to emulate.

He said: "They are a club that have got a very good history but have spent a period of time outside the Premier League.

"The size of club and their approach in the Championship to get promotion and to stay up, yes, I think is absolutely a good model.

"They are a good side and I think they are the type of team, whether they are playing at home or away, will have the same philosophies, the same ways that they want to play, the qualities of course that they have got in the team.

"They are the type of team you could see being in every game, whether at home or away. They have developed, there's no doubt about that, from the success that they have had."

Leicester have signed Kelechi Iheanacho, Vicente Iborra, Harry Maguire, Eldin Jakupovic and George Thomas this summer. They lost their season opener 4-3 at Arsenal after the hosts scored two late goals last Friday and Hughton knows what his side will be up against tomorrow: "They are a side that, of course, won the title the season before, which shows the quality they've got.

"Even though it was an indifferent season by their standards last season, they are still a quality side with quality players.

"They have recruited again this summer. Whether they will recruit again before the window closes I don't know but they are a very good level of club and we'll have to make sure to be very prepared for that. And, of course, it's our first away game in this division."

