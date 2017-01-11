QPR fans will love LuaLua - Holloway

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway says R's fans will love Kazenga LuaLua, after the Albion winger joined on loan yesterday.

The 26-year-old, who missed six weeks of the season after minor knee surgery, has found opportunities limited at the Seagulls this campaign and has made just three league appearances.



LuaLua admits he is excited about the loan move until the end of the season and Holloway feels he will be a success at Loftus Road. Speaking to www.qpr.co.uk, he said: "To get someone of Kazenga's ability in is just what we need at this time.



“I think he gives us something we're missing. He's got pace; he can beat his man; and he has experience of playing at this level.



“This is a good loan deal for us and a fantastic opportunity for me to work with someone I really rate highly.



“I think our fans will love him. He's hungry; he wants to get better; and he wants to work hard.



“I think he can score goals as well as provide them, and that won't half help our strikers.”



LuaLua first joined Brighton on loan from Newcastle in February, 2010. Another loan move followed in the 2010-11 season when he helped Albion win the League One title.



LuaLua signed permanently in December, 2011, after a third loan spell and in total has scored 21 times in 181 games for the club.



He is now looking forward to getting game time at QPR and said: “I'm very excited to be here. I'm looking forward to getting out on the pitch and helping QPR push on in the second half of the season.



“I'm here to help the team and enjoy my football. The manager has made it clear what he wants from me. He's a good manager and once he showed his interest in me, the first thing on my mind was to get the deal done.



“I just want to come in, prove my worth and hopefully please the fans with my performances.



“The responsibility of coming in and helping QPR out is something I'm really excited about.”

Brighton boss Chris Hughton believes the move will be beneficial for LuaLua and, speaking to www.seagulls.co.uk, said: "There is no doubting Kazenga's ability, and it has been a frustrating time for him with the injury he picked up earlier in the season.

"Kazenga is fit and wants to play, and this move gives him that chance to play regular football in the Championship. It's a move which is a good one for both clubs and the player."



LuaLua could make his Rangers debut on Thursday when they travel to Reading. He will not be eligible when the Seagulls travel to Loftus Road on April 8.

