Hailsham Town 0, Brighton 3: Shearing so proud of Stringers despite cup exit

Hailsham Town boss Dave Shearing said he couldn’t believe how proud he was of his team after their Sussex Senior Cup exit to Brighton.

Shearing was expecting a hammering as they went into the game, but for long periods his side frustrated the Seagulls. He said: “It was absolutely amazing last night.

“I was praying no more than three, but was expecting seven or eight easily.

“To be fair they had a player sent off early on for a ridiculous two footed tackle.

“But they just kept the ball and we let them have it and they couldn’t score.

“For long periods of time we did brilliantly.”

And Shearing has received praise from other managers.

He said: “I’ve had Tommy Widdrington and Steve King on the phone this morning saying ‘Dave you’ve got to be proud of those boys’.

“For a lot of the game Brighton didn’t have an answer. I am not saying we were better than Brighton - we were no way near - but considering what the lads have been through

“I can’t believe how proud I am. It’s fantastic.

“560 people paid to get in so the club are absolutely over the moon. They worked really hard organising the game and the stewarding. Absolutely fantastic night.”

Hailsham now turn to the league and face fellow strugglers Littlehampton away at the weekend.

And Shearing is taking his team down full of confidence.

“Everything in Hailsham’s garden is coming together. We are a long way from it but it’s coming along.

“We will go down there with a young squad and give it all we’ve got.”

Striker Thomas Johnson, who played for Shearing at St Francis last season, signed on this week and will be in the squad. Littlehampton are currently three places above Hailsham but have just have signed league leaders Shoreham’s top scorer George Gaskin.

