High five for Lewes Ladies as they hammer MK Dons

A display of clinical, high quality finishing from Lewes FC Ladies Development Squad put MK Dons to the sword at the Rookery 3G on Sunday.

Coaches Lill Johnson and Jordan Lucas looked on with some pride as their team put on a display of crisp, accurate passing, high pressing and blistering attack. Dons worked their socks off but had no answer to the Rookettes’ firepower.

Kellie Larkin hits the goal. Photo James Boyes

Gabby Baldock, marauding down the left with disguised pace and close control, opened the scoring with a dipping shot from fully 25 yards out that flew over Dons keeper Sophie Shultz and into the net.

Fifteen minutes later, Ellie Ramsauer joined in with a classy finish of her own. Taken from just outside the D, her audacious lob flew in under the crossbar for 2-0.

Lewes eased off a little, content to keep possession and move the ball around. In the centre, Kellie Larkin linked well with returning club skipper Kelly Newton. Newton, who only plays the game at full throttle, entertained the crowd with a string of excellent challenges and interceptions. Baldock, now chaperoned by two watchful defenders, looked to repeat her early strike, this time inches away as the ball struck the crossbar.

Any thoughts the visitors had of a second half come-back were swept away within a minute of the restart. Kim Stenning, looking sharp and hungry, closed down first centre back Zoe Lander then Shultz to force the error.

The Lewes nine pounced on the loose ball, gleefully tucking home her finish into the unguarded net. 3-0.

Dons recovered and took the game to Lewes, enjoying a solid 20 minute spell with a lot of possession, without threatening in the final third. Sienna Howell showed good concentration, alert to the occasional break, making some fine challenges on the edge of her own area. Fliss Love and Flo Pollock came on, the latter for Newton who will be happy with her 65 minutes.

Within seconds Pollock was dumped on her backside by an overzealous challenge. Lewes moved the ball out wide, where Hayley Bridge beat her full-back all ends up before firing in a fierce low cross.

Stenning timed her arrival to perfection to finish for her second. 4-0.

Minutes later came the goal of the game. Larkin, busy and involved in everything in the Lewes midfield, conjured a majestic first-time finish, curling the ball high into the top right corner from 18 yards. Her celebration was warranted, so clean and precise was the strike, Shultz having no chance despite her valiant dive. 5-0.

Five goals, a clean sheet and a good workout for the club captain meant Lucianne Johnson was a very happy Head Coach.

She said: “We’ve worked so hard on shape and movement this week, it’s good to see the players putting this into practice on a match day. They deserve this result. I really can’t ask for more.”

Lewes rise to third in the FAWPL South DS Table, below Spurs and Charlton.