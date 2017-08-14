Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs 'well organised' Albion for Premier League survival

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes 'well organised' Brighton & Hove Albion have the quality in their squad to survive in the Premier League.

City completed a 2-0 opening day victory at the Amex on Saturday in a tight encounter as a Sergio Aguero strike and Lewis Dunk own-goal separated the two sides.

It saw the former Barcelona bosses' side, who many have as favourites for the title this season, enjoy almost 80 per cent of the possession on the south coast.

Albion put up a stern defensive showing and Guardiola backed his opponents and praised hia counter-part Chris Hughton.

He said: "It is not easy for newly-promoted teams to arrive. They have to settle into the Premier League, it must be different to the Championship. Of course I know the manager is top and I think they have the quality of players.

"They have strong central defenders and the guy that was injured the winger (Anthony Knockaert) from last season who was very important and is coming back. There are so well organised to attack them is not easy.

"There are many teams in the Premier League like this. It will be tough for everyone, for teams battling for the Premier League, the Europa League, for teams trying to staying in the league, it will be tough."