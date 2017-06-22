As Brighton & Hove Albion soar into the Premier League, tickets at the Amex are expected to be the hottest ticket in town.

Fans are being warned that non season ticket holders or members will find it 'very difficult' to get a seat next season - with the season ticket waiting list standing at more than 6,000.

Attendances have gradually risen with popularity and extension at the site in Falmer. Back in 2011 when the state-of-the-art ground opened capacity was 22,500.

Further expansion has taken place since, first to 27,250 seats and now where it stands at 30,750, but despite demand for tickets expected to exceed that, chief executive Paul Barber has said there are 'no plans' to add to the capacity.

With a 28,000 average attendance, a number of sell out crowds at the end of last season and new highest attendance records being set, Albion are encouraging fans to join their membership scheme for ticket priority.

Barber revealed: "The waiting list now for season tickets is coming up to 6,000. Season ticket numbers will be around 23,000 and away fans coming to every game I would imagine would be around the 3,000 number.

"We are going to have between 3,000 or 4,000 match tickets to sell each game, if you translate the season ticket wait list into demand generally, I think it is going to be very difficult to get a ticket here.

"That is why we are suggestion to become a member as it gives you a slightly higher priority that those that are not members, but it's going to be a challenge.

"All those people that got their season tickets when The Amex opened, have kept them or brought them in the last year or two are now sitting very pretty, because they are going to be able to see the likes of, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Arsenal and so on when they come here.

"The stadium is what it is and one frustrating thing about football stadiums is that the capacity is the capacity, it's not easy to add hundreds or even thousands of seats and we have no plans to do that."