Stockdale thanks Albion and is aiming for another promotion at Birmingham

David Stockdale has described his time at Albion as ‘three memorable years’ and revealed he is aiming to clinch back-to-back promotions after joining Birmingham City.

The 31-year-old will sign a three-year deal with the Blues on July 1 when his contract with the Seagulls expires.

The Leeds-born stopper, who was a top performer in Brighton & Hove Albion’s promotion to the Premier League last season, had been linked with moves away from the club all summer after turning a new contract.

He made 45 appearances and conceded just 40 goals in Albion’s historic season, but will leave on a free transfer.

The ex-Fulham keeper tweeted: “I’d like to thank all at @OfficialBHAFC for three memorable years. From top to bottom. The squad of friends and to the great fans. Thank you.

“Now onto my next adventure at the mighty @BCFC . Hoping to make it two in two years. Can’t wait to get started at this massive club.”

Stockdale is expected to become Blues’ first choice goalkeeper with ex-Albion man Tomasz Kuszczak and Adam Legzdins, who recently signed a new deal.