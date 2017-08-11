Bishopstone garden exhibition set to raise funds for Macmillan

Next Saturday (August 19) sees the start of the Lewes District Council’s Artwave Festival.

The multi-award-winning Bishopstone garden, Driftwood, will be opening its gate to visitors for the ninth year.

Bells of Ireland by Frances Doherty

Garden owner Geoff Stonebanks said: “Since we started, we’ve seen more than 7,000 visitors to the event and sold a staggering £38,000 worth of art, not to mention nearly £8,000 worth of tea and cakes, with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Overall Geoff has raised £92,000 for charity to-date with £52,000 of that raised through his Driftwood Fundraising Group which has all gone to the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton.

There is no charge to enter the garden and view the art, but Geoff asks that visitors consider a donation to Macmillan. There will also be a grand raffle for Macmillan where people can win any of the 12 artist-donated pieces.

Some 16 different artists are displaying their work around the garden this year, along with Mark Glassman, whose paintings will be the garden studio.

Glass Fish by Karen Ongley Snook

Driftwood is venue 52 in the festival and will be open on August 19, 20, 26 and 27, as well as September 2 and 3 from 11am to 5pm.

Geoff’s home-made refreshments will be served on vintage china on trays in the garden, which has been awarded a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for 2017.

To see who else is exhibiting at the festival visit www.artwavefestival.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Organic Form by Peter M Clarke

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.