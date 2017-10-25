Argentinian tango singer Martin Alvarado set for Brighton gig

Argentinian tango singer Martin Alvarado – dubbed an Alfie Boe of the tango world – is in concert at St George’s Church, Brighton, on November 3 (8pm).

His UK manager and promoter Lisa Cherry-Downes said the concert comes as part of his 39th international tour in 14 years performing as a soloist.

“The globe-trotting tango troubadour will be joined by a trio from the renowned London Tango Orchestra at St George’s Church in Kemp Town.”

She continued: “It is the first time Alvarado and the orchestra have collaborated and they will be performing a tango orquesta tipica set, which is particularly suitable for dancing.

“Local dancers have been invited to take to the floor (from 7pm) and the performance is also open to non-dancers to attend and enjoy the opportunity to hear Argentina’s finest tango vocalist.

“Alvarado is world renowned for his exceptional tenor voice and sublime live performances, has sung more than 100 times in England, Wales and Scotland over the past six years. This year he has headlined at sold-out concerts at the world’s top two tango music festivals in Buenos Aires and Tampere in Finland.

“He has also performed in front of 6,000 at the Kremlin Palace Concert Hall in Moscow and other major venues in Finland and Russia.”

Lisa added: “Martin is always fantastically received in the UK.

“As well as his mesmerising voice, he also has stage presence and charisma – that indefinable X Factor – which is why he has had such a successful career so far.”

Martin said: “I am looking forward to returning to Brighton – I performed there a few years ago I think. The British audiences are always very warm and respectful.

“I am also looking forward to performing with the London Tango Orchestra members. Orquesta tipica style is not something, as a soloist I perform very often so it will make a nice change to sing some different songs, which I may not have performed before and not in the UK at least.”

Tickets cost £6-£12.

