Blunter Brothers play funk and soul classics at Chequer Mead

The Blunter Brothers, a classic funk, Motown and soul band, are playing at Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, on Saturday, July 15.

The musicians cover all the hits from artists like James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Ray Charles, Curtis Mayfield, EW&F, The Average White Band and many more.

Originally from Sussex, The Blunter Brothers formed in 1989 and have become established as one of the premiere ‘revue’ acts in the UK.

They were headhunted in 2010 to play the Hammersmith Apollo for comedian Stephen K Amos’ nationwide tour finale and they are the only band to have been asked to play at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year after show party. In fact, they were asked back and did it two years in a row.

Dave Baxter, manager of the Blunter Brothers, said: “We are really looking forward to playing at this great venue. This is a great chance to see an old-school group playing classic tracks the way they used to be played – with a full ten-piece band.”

Tickets cost £15 (£12.50 concessions) and are available from the box office on 01342 302000.

The performance starts at 8pm. People can also book a meal prior to the show at the venue’s restaurant by calling 01342 324860.

This concert will be in aid of Parkinson’s UK.

