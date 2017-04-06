Join the Spinettes for 1950s-style fun in Ashington, Henfield and Lindfield

The Spinettes & Matthew Goodgame are taking audiences back to the 1950s with some of the best rock ’n’ roll songs of all time.

They play Ashington Community Centre on April 14 (7pm), Henfield Hall on April 15 (7pm) and King Edward Hall, Lindfield, on April 16 (5pm).

The West End performers have a string of shows under their belts as individuals, including Grease, Wicked, Cats and Matilda.

Matthew said: “The Spinettes formed in 2010 through their friendship and love of all things vintage and have since travelled the globe as guest artists upon some of the most prestigious cruise ships in the world and have performed in places such as No 10 & 11 Downing Street, The Shard, The Royal Academy, HMS Belfast and The Churchill War Rooms to name but a few.”

Matthew gave up his life as a primary school teacher and began his theatre career by winning Channel 4’s reality show Musicality in 2007. Since then he has played numerous leading roles in the UK and around the world.

These shows are raising money for The Alzheimer’s Society. Last year the team raised £3,112 and they are aiming to double that total this year. To book: email thespinettes@hotmail.com or call 0751 5552491.

