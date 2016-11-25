Polegate concert is your last chance to see The South Coast Big Band this year

The South Coast Big Band, led by trombonist Duncan J Reeks, return to the Junction Tavern, Polegate, on Sunday, November 27 (12.30pm-3pm).

This will be the last chance this year to hear the band live because their next regular fourth Sunday falls on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson said: “The band has been packing out the Junction Tavern since they started playing there and this pre-Christmas gig looks set to be a good one. We recommend either booking a table in advance or getting there early.

“The band consists of some of the best jazz and swing musicians on the South Coast and you can expect to hear great straight-ahead big-band jazz, including the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Buddy Rich, as well as other composers and arrangers.

“As always the band have some special guests and playing in the saxophone section are Andrew Hooley, formerly of the RAF Squadronaires Big Band and currently playing with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra, plus tenor saxophonist Jane Tuff who has played in various West End shows and big bands and is currently making a name for herself on the jazz circuit.

“Also making an appearance is the band’s very popular regular vocalist Miss Georgie Collinson, who will be singing and swinging her way through some new arrangements.”

For table bookings call 01323 482010 or just turn up on the day. Entry is free.

Find out more at www.southcoastbigband.co.uk.

