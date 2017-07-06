Voulez Vous offer all the ABBA hits in Burgess Hill

Voulez Vous head for Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, July 8, with their fabulous tribute to ABBA.

Fans of ’70s pop music are encouraged to dust off their platform boots and brush down their denims for a show that aims to get everyone dancing to classic tracks from the Swedish supergroup.

The concert features award-winning vocalists who have been wowing audiences around the world for the past 20 years.

Gary Birtles, who performs as Björn and has been with the band for several years, said: “I love this music. It’s so uplifting, all the songs are so catchy and are guaranteed to get your feet tapping.

“It’s amazing to watch the faces of the audience when the show starts. Straight away they want to be up out of their seats and dancing all night.”

Gary has been likened to Björn all his life with people telling him how much he looks like the Swedish superstar.

“Everytime I did a solo show people would come up to me and tell me I look just like Björn, so when the opportunity came to make a living out of it, and with Voulez Vous, I jumped at it.

“Plus, I absolutely love the music.”

Voulez Vous were one of the first ABBA tributes to start the craze back in 1991.

The two lead girls portraying Agnetha and Frida are both highly experienced singers. Lorrie Brown, who portrays Agnetha, has just won her third National Tribute Award from the agents association, and Denise Johnson, who portrays Frida, has actually been on the same ladder as ABBA when she appeared on Terry Wogan’s Eurovision Competition.

Another similarity is that, like the original ABBA, the band is made up of two couples.

Gary said: “Its a great coincidence. Phil Green, who portrays Benny, is married to Frida, while Lorrie and myself play Björn and Agnetha.”

The band have travelled all over Europe with the show and toured around Germany, culminating in a welcome home show for returning troops as they finished their tour of Afghanistan.

The Martlets Hall show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £17. Call the box office on 01444 242888 or purchase tickets online at www.martletshall.org.

